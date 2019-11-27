Home Cities Delhi

Wind, cloud cover bring winter chill early in Delhi

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 16.2 degrees Celsius.

Delhi air pollution

The Air Quality Index was under the “poor” category in Delhi-NCR. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The temperature in the city has been more than the average for this season, but the winter chill has already been felt due to winds and clouds not letting the sunlight out in the day. 

“Both the maximum and minimum temperatures have been above the average but the chill is due to the wind and no sunlight,” India Meteorological Department (IMD) senior scientist Kuldeep Srivastava told this newspaper. 

He said that temperature will dip between November 30  and December 1. According to the IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre, the maximum temperature will fall to 25 degrees Celsius on November 30, 24 degrees Celsius on December 2 and 10 degrees Celsius on December 1. 

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was under the “poor” category in Delhi-NCR.  

The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) showed an AQI of 262 and predicted an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 190 on Wednesday.

“The overall Delhi AQI is in the higher end of poor category on 26th morning and forecasted to improve to lower end of poor by evening.

There is a possibility of scattered rainfall for today and tomorrow which may further improve AQI if sufficient rain occurs,” the SAFAR stated. 

“The SAFAR model forecast suggests AQI is likely to marginally improve on tomorrow to moderate category. Marginal deterioration and Poor AQI category is forecasted for 28th November,” it added. 

