Delhi court summons Manoj Tiwari, others in defamation case

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Thursday summoned Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari and other BJP leaders as accused in a criminal defamation case filed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for allegedly levelling corruption charges against him.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja issued summons to Tiwari, MPs Hans Raj Hans, Parvesh Verma and Harish Khurana and lawmakers Maninder Singh Sirsa and Vijendra Gupta.

The court has directed them to appear before it on the next date of hearing i.e. December 18.

Sisodia had filed a criminal complaint against Tiwari and others for allegedly making false allegations of corruption in the construction of government school classrooms.

The complaint alleged large scale corruption to the tune of Rs 2000 crore in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.

The complaint was filed under section 200 of CrPC for commission of offences under Section 499 and 500 read with Sections 34 and 35 of the IPC for making false and defamatory statement in print, electronic and social media.

Sisodia had stated that all the allegations made by the BJP leaders jointly and individually were false, defamatory and derogatory with an intention to harm and damage his reputation and goodwill.