Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Kejriwal government adds 100 standard floor buses, total 329 rolled out since August

Kejriwal hoped that the new buses will resolve inadequacy and irregularity of public transportation in Delhi.

Published: 28th November 2019 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 100 standard floor buses on

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday flagged off 100 standard floor buses equipped with hydraulic lifts, CCTV cameras and panic button under the cluster scheme.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government had rolled out another 100 standard buses.

Since August this year, a total of 329 new standard floor buses have been added by the Delhi government in its public transport apparatus.

With the addition of 100 new buses, the cluster bus fleet operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal System (DIMTS) has gone up to 2,008.

Kejriwal hoped that the new buses will resolve inadequacy and irregularity of public transportation in Delhi.

"Just like the transformations that have happened in the health and education sectors in Delhi, we want the public transport sector to become technologically advanced and be recognized internationally," he asserted.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus fleet will also be joined by over 470 new low floor buses by May next year, an official statement said.

The new standard floor buses are equipped with state-of-the-art features like GPS trackers, panic buttons, CCTV and hydraulic lifts for the convenience of the differently-abled.

Most of these buses will run between Old Delhi Railway station and Mubarakpur Dabas, Nilothi, Bakoli Temple, Rohini Sector 23 and Lumpur Border.

Fifteen buses will ply between Qutubgarh to Palika Kendra and 20 between Uttam Nagar and Delhi airport.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kejriwal standard floor buses
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp