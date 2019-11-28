Home Cities Delhi

Delhi man shoots wife, throws body on road

A man who allegedly killed his wife, and threw her body on to the road has been arrested, along with his two accomplices.

Published: 28th November 2019

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A man who allegedly killed his wife, and threw her body on to the road has been arrested, along with his two accomplices, police said on Wednesday.

Sahil Chopra, 21, killed his wife, Nancy, 20, with the help of two of his relatives, Shubham, 24, and Badal, 26. Sahil and Nancy had a love marriage this year in March itself but their relationship soon soured and they began having frequent quarrels, the Delhi Police said.

Nancy's family informed the police on November 11 after they suspected that some untoward incident may have befallen her and police arrested Sahil on the basis of suspicion. During interrogation, he confessed to having murdered her.

Based on his information, police recovered Nancy's body from near the Panipat refinery in Haryana.

The three accused were produced in Dwarka court which sent them to two days police remand.

