Home Cities Delhi

Delhi school wins national inter-school crossword competition

Omkar Joshi and Atharva Gangal of DAV Public School, Pune, were the runners-up, while Adnan Jamal and Anoushka Singh of DPS Patna finished at the third position.

Published: 28th November 2019 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Mother's International School on Thursday emerged as the national champion of a pan-India inter-school crossword competition, billed as the biggest of its kind by the Limca Book of Records.

Vijval Ekbote and Harshul Sagar from the city school clinched the National Crossword Champion trophy at the end of the three-day grand finale of CCCC Cryptic Crossword Contest, organisers said.

The competition was launched on July 26 and the Mother's International School had won the inaugural Delhi round.

Omkar Joshi and Atharva Gangal of DAV Public School, Pune, were the runners-up, while Adnan Jamal and Anoushka Singh of DPS Patna finished at the third position.

The contest was neck and neck between the top two teams and the result was decided by a tie-breaker puzzle, said Amitabh Ranjan, Chief Operating Officer, Extra-C, which organised the event.

Interestingly, the Mother's International were the runners-up last year and DAV Pune were the winners. DPS Patna was a wild card entry to the national level annual school team crossword contest, he said.

The annual contest is conducted by Extra-C, a civil society initiative based in Patna. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) and Doordarshan are the associate partners of the event.

The event was held at Kendriya Vidyalaya school at Delhi Cantonment. There were 52 school teams which had qualified for the grand finale by virtue of winning their respective city rounds between July and November.

The trophies to the winning teams were handed over by senior civil servants, including Rajit Punhani, Vivek Kumar Singh and Bishwajit Kr Singh, organisers said.

Ravi Kant, secretary in the Department of Food and Public Distribution in the Union government, had unveiled the national crossword champion trophy, and applauded the idea of bringing crossword skills among students on a competitive platform.

He urged students to take to crosswords for enhancing critical thinking and decision-making power. The launch was followed by preliminary rounds in 52 cities across India till November first week.

The city rounds involved school teams of two students each taking an hour-long written test. The winning teams from these city rounds qualified for the grand finale.

The current edition of the contest saw the involvement of about 1,000 schools across India. The student participation from the intra-school selection stage to national rounds touched the 150000-mark.

The Limca Book of Records has acknowledged the event as the biggest of its kind in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Crossword competition
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp