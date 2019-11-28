German Christmas Market comes to Delhi

By Express News Service

With the month of December just around the corner, the Christmas spirit is filling up the city. And with it rings in the much-awaited German Christmas Market, organised by The Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC). It all begins with the borrowing of the culture of Christmas street market from Germany.

“In Germany, before Christmas, they have these places where they sell German mulled wine, sausages and more, just like any other street market. So, we tried to do the same in India, especially before the foreigners leaving for home on Christmas vacation could buy gifts from here,” shares Sumati Sud, Director, IGCC.

The 22nd edition will have 115 exhibitors selling a wide range of items – designer home accessories, high end fashion wear, children’s goodies, stationery, garden accessories, Christmas decorations and more. The highlights of the event are a Gingerbread House, traditional German Christmas Food, a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, German Auto Giants, German chocolates, On-the-Spot painting competition for children, Christmas Choirs, a juggling clown and of course, the Santa Claus!

Unlike previous years, the two-day festival, will have a food court, given the venue has limited options. “Usually we just do German food with a German chef and a five-star hotel, given the challenge of footfall. But this time we have a lot of options with six different cuisines.”

The festival was always a popular one. Last year, the festival had a footfall of over 12,000. “In terms of visitors, earlier, we had more foreigners but now we have more of Indians. They look forward to this event and go on a shopping spree,” says Sud, adding, “While a lot has changed over the years but around 60 to 70 per cent of the exhibitors have been with us from the last 22 years. We even allot booths for artisans on nominal charges.”

So, if you enjoy shopping and love the Christmas vibe, here is a market you wouldn’t want to miss!

On: November 30 and December 1, 11:00am-7:00pm

At: Sunder Nursery, Delhi