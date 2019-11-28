Thieves skip cash, steal onions in West Bengal

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: With onion prices touching Rs 100 per kg in Bengal, a gang of thieves broke into a vegetable shop in East Midnapore district and decamped with three bags stashed with onions on Tuesday night. The miscreants did not touch the cash-box and other items kept in the shop.

Akshay Das, the shop owner, borrowed money from one of his friends and purchased 100 kg onions two days ago.

“The price was rising every day. I thought of storing onion before its price goes beyond my capacity. I borrowed money and procured it,’’ said Das.

The trader came to open his shop on Wednesday morning as usual and found the lock of the wooden door was broken. He entered and found everything was intact other than the bags full of onions.

“The box where cash was kept was not touched. It appears, the miscreants came with a vehicle and took away the onion bags,’’ he said.

The Bengal government is working on modalities to procure the staple vegetable from Rajasthan. Almost 70 per cent of the demand in the state is met by supplies from Nashik and Akola in Maharashtra.

Due to this year’s untimely rains, the supply-line has been hit leading to the unprecedented hike in prices.

“The agricultural marketing department has been given the responsibility to work out the modalities,” said Andur Rezzak Mollah, minister for food processing industries and horticulture.