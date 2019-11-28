Three-day fest to celebrate 700 years of heritage at Hazrat Nizamuddin

Home Cities Delhi

A two-day cultural programme will also be a part of the fest. It will be held at the Sundar Nursery right opposite the mela.

The mela is an occasion for the people of the basti to enjoy themselves

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A three-day ‘Apni Basti Mela’ in the national capital’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti is being organised by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture in association with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Norway starting from Friday this week. 

“It is an annual fest where we celebrate the 700 years of living heritage at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti. We showcase some of the work that we have done since 2007 in areas such as health and sanitation, and also carry out interesting workshops where children learn how to make crafts,” said Jyotsna Lall, director of the Aga Khan Trust for Culture. 

A two-day cultural programme will also be a part of the fest. It will be held at the Sundar Nursery right opposite the mela. “On the last two days of the fest, we will have a Mehfil- cultural programme by Warsi brothers and Sonal Kalra,” Lall added. 

She said this mela was an occasion for the people of the basti to enjoy themselves and the people of the city to come and celebrate the area’s 700-year-old heritage. 

