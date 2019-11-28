Will introduce 'Nyay' scheme if voted to power in Delhi, says Congress

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra announced that if his party formed the government in the national capital, it would implement the ‘Nyay' scheme.

At the 'Indira Priyadarshini Sammelan', organized by the Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress, the Congress leader said demonetisation by PM Narendra Modi had an adverse effect as it robbed women of their savings.

“Their personal savings not only used to give them a sense of empowerment but was also used in case of any family emergency. Modi did ‘anyay’ (injustice) with crores of women. If the Congress comes to power in Delhi, we would implement the 'Nyay' scheme announced by Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

In the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul had promised a ‘Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme’, formally called 'Nyuntam Aay Yojana' (Nyay) under which Rs 6,000 per month would be disbursed to 20 per cent of the poorest families in the country.

Chopra said that on the one hand, there is less income due to unemployment and job retrenchment while there’s unabated inflation on the other hand. “The Modi government keeps on increasing excise duty on petrol and diesel. Onion prices touched Rs 100 per kilo and food inflation is hitting every household. Women, who are primarily responsible to operate within a limited household budget, are the worst sufferers,” the DPCC head said.