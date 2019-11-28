Home Cities Delhi

Will introduce 'Nyay' scheme if voted to power in Delhi, says Congress

In the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi had promised a 'Nyuntam Aay Yojana' (Nyay) under which Rs 6,000 per month would be disbursed to 20 per cent of the poorest families in the country.

Published: 28th November 2019 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

NYAY

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra announced that if his party formed the government in the national capital, it would implement the ‘Nyay' scheme.

At the 'Indira Priyadarshini Sammelan', organized by the Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress, the Congress leader said demonetisation by PM Narendra Modi had an adverse effect as it robbed women of their savings.

“Their personal savings not only used to give them a sense of empowerment but was also used in case of any family emergency. Modi did ‘anyay’ (injustice) with crores of women. If the Congress comes to power in Delhi, we would implement the 'Nyay' scheme announced by Rahul Gandhi,” he said. 

In the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul had promised a ‘Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme’, formally called 'Nyuntam Aay Yojana' (Nyay) under which Rs 6,000 per month would be disbursed to 20 per cent of the poorest families in the country.

Chopra said that on the one hand, there is less income due to unemployment and job retrenchment while there’s unabated inflation on the other hand. “The Modi government keeps on increasing excise duty on petrol and diesel. Onion prices touched Rs 100 per kilo and food inflation is hitting every household. Women, who are primarily responsible to operate within a limited household budget, are the worst sufferers,” the DPCC head said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nyay Delhi Congress
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp