Arvind Kejriwal flags off 100 new standard floor buses in Delhi

The buses are equipped with ultra-modern facilities and state-of-the-art features like GPS trackers, 14 panic buttons with hooters, CCTV cameras with the control rooms to improve women’s safety.

Published: 29th November 2019 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

With the addition of 100 new buses inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the cluster bus fleet operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal System (DIMTS) has gone up to 2,008.

With the addition of 100 new buses inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the cluster bus fleet operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal System (DIMTS) has gone up to 2,008. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Underlining that the public transport sector will receive a boost like the education and health sector has under his leadership, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday flagged off the fourth lot of 100 new standard floor buses from Rajghat Bus Depot.

“I want to congratulate the people of Delhi on the 100 new buses that are arriving on the roads of Delhi. Several new buses have arrived in recent months and the rest of the buses are also coming soon.

"I believe that with the induction of new buses, the irregularity in public transportation in Delhi will be resolved. Just like the transformations that in the health and education in Delhi, we want the public transport sector to become technologically advanced and be recognised internationally. The people of Delhi will be proud of our transport sector,” the chief minister said.

The buses are equipped with ultra-modern facilities and state-of-the-art features like GPS trackers, 14 panic buttons with hooters, CCTV surveillance cameras with the control rooms to improve women’s safety and hydraulic lifts for the convenience of the differently-abled. The 329 buses have been flagged off in total now.  

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot, who was also present at the inauguration of the new buses, congratulated the residents of Delhi on the “new age modern buses.” 

The Morning Standard had reported on Wednesday that a new fleet of buses would be arriving in the city. With the addition of 100 new buses, the cluster bus fleet operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal System (DIMTS) has gone up to 2,008.

Seven routes were shared by the Delhi government from where these 100 buses would ply including Mubarakpur Dabas to Old Delhi Railway Station - 10, Nilothi Village to Old Delhi Railway Station - 7, Qutubgarh to Palika Kendra - 15, Bakoli Temple to Old Delhi Railway Station - 7, Rohini Sector 23 to Old Delhi Railway Station - 11, Uttam Nagar to Delhi Airport Terminal - 20 and Lumpur Border to Old Delhi Railway Station - 6. 

