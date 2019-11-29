Home Cities Delhi

Ban over pollution fear hurting construction industry in Delhi, say experts

The stakeholders also demanded that the ban be lifted soon to end the delay in the halted construction processes.

Published: 29th November 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Pollution

A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Experts and businessmen associated with the construction industry claimed that the ban imposed on construction in the city to keep pollution levels in check has led to financial losses in the past one month.

The stakeholders also demanded that the ban be lifted soon to end the delay in the halted construction processes.

“There are some fixed expenditures associated with construction work including the payment for the staff. The budget goes on increasing as days get delayed. And then the labourers are unemployed. Reaching out to employ them again is difficult as they usually return to their native places,” said Anil Yadav, from Auspicious Construction Co. Pvt. Ltd.

According to industry experts, several aspects of construction work do not cause pollution such as shuttering work, rebar tying, ready mix concrete, block, wood and furnishing, tiles, paint, sanitary, electrical, air-conditioning, fire prevention, building layout, fabricator car. However, under the blanket ban, these projects have also been on hold.

“When such tasks have nothing to do with pollution, why are they banned? There should be a classification of tasks that should be banned. We are not able to repay the loans taken from banks due to loss of business,” Yadav said.

EPCA under the chairmanship of Bhure Lal ordered ban on construction and operation of hot mix plants and stone crushers from October 26 to November 1. On November 5, a blanket ban on construction was ordered.

“We met the Prakash Javadekar and raised the matter. We have written to officials urging them to address our concerns,” Yadav said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi pollution Delhi construction industry
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp