Bearded men rejoice in Delhi!

Who doesn't like to flaunt a well-kept beard? Celebrating the spotlight on men with No Shave November, DLF CYBERHUB is hosting the fourth edition of The Annual Beard and Moustache National Championship organised by Bharat Beard Club, today.

Atul Atri, Centre Head, DLF CYBERHUB shares, “No Shave November is being followed worldwide to raise awareness about different types of cancers, including prostate cancer. DLF CYBERHUB is the hub of millennials and corporates.

"By collaborating with Beard and Moustache Championship, we intend to support the global cause while creating multiple entertainment touchpoints for our patrons.”

Talking about the genesis of the championship, Vishal Singh, Founder and President of the Bharat Beard Club, says, “Indian men have been growing their beard since ages no matter what the reason but there was no platform where they can showcase the potential of their facial hair. We have various competitions, be it fitness or beauty, then why not a beard competition?”

Initially, it did come as a surprise to many but for the ones who enjoy growing beard, found it to be a great platform to fault their style.

With many getting nationally recognised after competing in the competition, this edition will witness around 150 participants.

The competition has six different categories including, Longest Beard, Funky Beard, Black and Grey Beard, The Great Indian Moustache, Handle bar Moustache and Mr Beard India 2019.

“There can be more categories but these six have been decided keeping in mind the features we have in India and facial growth.

"The categories are designed so that people can relate to it. To spice things up, we have added The Funky Beard category this edition, where men can be creative, design and shape them, and even add jewellery.”

Additionally, there are exciting games and fun booths. Also, an exhibition of grooming and fashion products for men. Shortlisted candidates will be judged by pioneers in the men’s grooming industry.

