Delhi elections: Congress wants nominees named early

NEW DELHI: Wiser from the drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls, for which it delayed naming its city nominees till the eleventh hour, the Congress is likely to steal a march over rivals when it comes to finalising its faces for the ensuing Assembly elections.

The party has set sights on finalising its candidates by the second week of December, thereby giving them ‘ample’ time to chart their campaign course.

A top functionary of the Delhi Congress said that the first list for the Delhi polls, which will likely feature around 25-30 names, would be released after December 15.

“We will try to finalise our candidates for all 70 seats by the end of the next month (December), so that they have enough time on their hands to flesh out their campaign strategy and reach as many people as they can. We don’t want a repeat of the situation, which cost us the Lok Sabha elections here,” he said.

“Our Delhi leadership has begun looking for fresh faces, who will be given priority when it comes to distribution of tickets. Our only criterion when it comes to deciding candidates will be winability,” he added.

For the general elections held in May, the Congress delayed naming its Delhi candidates till days before polling, virtually giving them no time to campaign.

The candidature of ace boxer Vijender Singh from South Delhi constituency was cleared on April 23, the last date for filing nominations.

The Congress held back the announcement of its candidates, as negotiations for a seat-sharing deal were on with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Though both parties were keen on a tie-up to mount a stiff challenge to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the talks fell through as the AAP kept pushing for similar pre-poll deals in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab. The Congress was only open to a tie-up for the seven Delhi seats.

Another party leader said city chief Subhash Chopra would soon meet the high command and convince it to arrive at a decision on the Assembly poll candidates “well in advance”.

“Subhash will, most likely, meet Soniaji in a day or two. An earlier meeting couldn’t be arranged due to the developments in Maharashtra. He will try for the high command’s nod for early declaration of our candidates,” he said.

A section of party leaders believes that the Congress would have fared a lot better in the LS polls had it named its candidates early. “If we feel that a certain leader is best suited to contest a particular seat, we will clear his name,” he said.