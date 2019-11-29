Delhi government likely to sell seized liquor, at 25 per cent less price
An order in this regard will be issued soon, the official said, adding that at present, the excise department destructs seized illegal liquor during raids.
NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is likely to sell seized liquor and at 25 per cent less than actual price, an official said on Friday.
The official told PTI that the Delhi finance department has approved the proposal of the excise department.
