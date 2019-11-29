Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's Chandni Chowk stretch set to get lay-by zones

The refuge areas will also comprise decks for patrol bicycles; making the stretch the city's first 'smart' thoroughfare having such provisions for quick response to an eventuality.

The 1.3-km-long Chandni Chowk Main Road will be developed into the city’s first smart thoroughfare.

The 1.3-km-long Chandni Chowk Main Road will be developed into the city's first smart thoroughfare.

NEW DELHI:  The 1.3-km-long Chandni Chowk main road, being appropriated for unhindered pedestrian movement in the heritage market, will be retrofitted with lay-by zones (reserved-paved area) for emergency, police patrol and service vehicles, with the installation electric vehicle (EV) charging points.

The refuge areas will also comprise decks for patrol bicycles; making the stretch the city’s first ‘smart’ thoroughfare having such provisions for quick response to an eventuality.

Its design is in accordance with the ‘street design guidelines’ finalised by Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) in November 2011.

Any transportation and road or transport engineering project in Delhi requires mandatory clearance from the Centre.

The locations for lay-bys and the drawings were cleared recently by the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), which is executing the project.

Delhi government officials, privy to the development, said that parking bays for fire tenders, ambulances, police and service vehicles like auto-tippers for garbage collection were being provided at two locations on the northern carriageway near Esplanade Road and Ballimaran intersections.

“Space for a fire tender has been earmarked near Ballimaran, where it will remain stationed round the clock. We have proposed a smaller sized truck (fire tender) given the non-availability of appropriate width of streets in the Walled city.

The lay-by zones will also have provisions for patrol bikes and bicycles with EV charging points,” said an official.

Apart from lay-by zones, Pradeep Sachdeva, consultant architect for the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project, has also proposed seven garbage collection points, where width of pavement is maximum, for swift removal of garbage generated every day.

According to an estimate by the municipal body, the market generates 10 metric tonnes of waste every day.

“The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has been asked to submit its solid waste management plan for disposal of trash. The agency has been urged to come up with innovative solutions instead of conventional methods. Regular collection bins won’t be acceptable,” an official said.

