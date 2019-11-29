Home Cities Delhi

MCD councillors march to demand dues from government

Councillors representing the three municipalities in the national capital hit the streets on Thursday, demanding what they claimed was fund arrears run up by the Delhi government.

Published: 29th November 2019 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Councillors representing the three civic bodies raises slogans against the government during a protest march to the secretariat on Thursday.

Councillors representing the three civic bodies raises slogans against the government during a protest march to the secretariat on Thursday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

As many as 186 councillors from the North, South and East MCDs marched from the civic centre to the Delhi secretariat, demanding that the government release funds totalling R9,195 crores.

North MCD mayor Avtar Singh said the difference between the hiked civic funds under the Fourth Finance Commission and that of the third, totalling R968.97 crores, has not been released by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government till date.

The government has also been sitting on an additional R90.90 crores, which was to be allotted to the MCDs under the Plan head for the financial year 2018-19.

“The government had assured that it would cover for the reduction in property tax on the implementation of the Unit Area Method. The amount, coming to R1,285.97 crores, is pending. Since the corporations’ share in transfer duty was also reduced from 5 per cent to 3 per cent, the Delhi government was to pay us an additional R1,620 crores.

"However, the government has been sitting on this amount as well,” he said.

Jai Prakash, chairman of the standing committee, said the north civic body initiated family welfare schemes worth R80 crores, on the behalf of the government, but the amount hasn’t been released till date.

