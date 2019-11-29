Home Cities Delhi

Minister seeks onion supply from NAFED

Struggling to cool prices amid the soaring demand, the Arvind Kejriwal government has sought Paswan’s help in making onions available at subsidised rates of between Rs 15-60 per kg.

Published: 29th November 2019

The bulb, which is currently being sold at between Rs 80 and Rs 100 per kg in the national capital, has literally set middle-class kitchens on fire.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Food and Civil Lines Minister Imran Hussain wrote to Union consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday, seeking his intervention in ensuring onion supply from the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED).

Struggling to cool prices amid the soaring demand, the Arvind Kejriwal government has sought Paswan’s help in making onions available at subsidised rates of between Rs 15-60 per kg. The Delhi government claimed that NAFED has currently proposed to sell onions at Rs 60 per kg in the city.

In his letter, Hussain alleged that NAFED had stopped supply of onions in the city, saying it will only be able to make the bulb available to the Delhi government only after procuring adequate stock from the markets in Rajasthan’s Alwar or dipping into supplies that are to arrive from Egypt, in December.

High onion prices even saw governments topple in the national capital in the years gone by, and the AAP knows full well that the spiralling rates of the kitchen staple could soon result in public anger and increasing attacks from opposition, months ahead of the Assembly elections.

“Department of Consumers in letter dated November 23, 2019, has also informed that the onion can be made available for five days after the scheduled date of arrival at the estimated cost of Rs 60.

This is too high and the people will not be able to afford if onions were supplied at such a high price. Government should not be seen as doing business with profit motive over an essential commodity.  In view of this, there is immediate need to review the matter and activate the price stabilisation fund mechanism under which onion was earlier being supplied to Delhi,” read Hussain’s letter to Paswan.

AAP didn’t demand onion supply: BJP 

The state BJP unit accused the Arvind Kejriwal government on Thursday of not making any demand for supply of onion from the Centre, and claimed that the ruling AAP was trying to politically exploit the high prices of the kitchen staple in the upcoming Assembly polls.

The Kejriwal government cancelled an order of four truckloads of daily onion supply in the first week of October, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said in a tweet.

