Nursery admission in Delhi schools to begin from today

NEW DELHI: Nursery admission in 1,600-odd private schools in Delhi will begin on Friday, a fortnight before the usual schedule.

The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) had last week released a detailed schedule according to which the last date for submitting application forms is December 27.

The first and second lists of selected children will be out on January 24 and February 12 respectively. The process will end on March 16.

“Twenty-five per cent seats in pre-school, pre-primary and Class 1 will be reserved for economically weaker sections/disadvantaged groups (EWS/DG). The directorate had instructed private schools to upload their criteria, with points for each criterion, for admission in open seats on their official website,” a senior DoE official said.

