South African activist behind ‘#Fees Must Fall’ lends support to JNU stir

NEW DELHI: South African activist Fasiha Hasan on Thursday extended her support to students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who have been holding protests over the last one month against the proposed hostel fee hike.

On a visit to the campus to take part in a public talk, Hasan was accompanied by suspended BRD medical college lecturer Kafeel Khan. The doctor of the healthcare unit in UP’s Gorakhpur was removed in the wake of baby deaths at the facility.

According to JNUSU, the South African national was barred by the embassy from addressing the students.

“The registrar has stooped to the extent that he wrote to the South African embassy to stop Hasan from addressing the students. She (Hasan) had been made to sign an agreement with the embassy, which prohibits her from delivering a lecture here,” JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said.

Hasan is a students’ right activist from South Africa, who shot to fame after her campaign — ‘Fees Must Fall’ — successfully restricted the South African government from raising fees of educational institutions. #FeesMustFall was a student-led movement that began in mid-October 2015 in South Africa.

The movement was aimed at preventing an increase in student fees as well and ensuring an increase in government funding of universities.

However, Hasan sat through the session as Khan addressed the students. “The government has been destroying the education and health sectors in the country. Their aim is to commercialise the education system, thereby rendering it unaffordable for underprivileged sections,” he said.