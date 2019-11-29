Home Cities Delhi

South African activist behind ‘#Fees Must Fall’ lends support to JNU stir

According to JNUSU, the South African national was barred by the embassy from addressing the students.

Published: 29th November 2019 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Students protesting against the hike of hostel and mess fees at JNU

Students protesting against the hike of hostel and mess fees at JNU.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  South African activist Fasiha Hasan on Thursday extended her support to students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who have been holding protests over the last one month against the proposed hostel fee hike.

On a visit to the campus to take part in a public talk, Hasan was accompanied by suspended BRD medical college lecturer Kafeel Khan. The doctor of the healthcare unit in UP’s Gorakhpur was removed in the wake of baby deaths at the facility.

According to JNUSU, the South African national was barred by the embassy from addressing the students.

ALSO READ: Month on, JNUSU vows to continue protests

“The registrar has stooped to the extent that he wrote to the South African embassy to stop Hasan from addressing the students. She (Hasan) had been made to sign an agreement with the embassy, which prohibits her from delivering a lecture here,” JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said.

Hasan is a students’ right activist from South Africa, who shot to fame after her campaign — ‘Fees Must Fall’ — successfully restricted the South African government from raising fees of educational institutions. #FeesMustFall was a student-led movement that began in mid-October 2015 in South Africa.

The movement was aimed at preventing an increase in student fees as well and ensuring an increase in government funding of universities.

However, Hasan sat through the session as Khan addressed the students. “The government has been destroying the education and health sectors in the country. Their aim is to commercialise the education system, thereby rendering it unaffordable for underprivileged sections,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fasiha Hasan JNU fees must fall JNUSU
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp