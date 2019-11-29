Timing of bill for Delhi's unauthorised colonies raise storm

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Opposition raising fingers at the timing of the Bill seeking to grant ownership rights to residents living in Delhi’s 1,731 unauthorised colonies, the Lok Sabha on Thursday gave a green signal to the legislation.

Most of the Opposition parties questioned the timing, saying the Bill was brought ahead of the Delhi polls to get political advantage.

K Raju of YSRCP said, “How much does the Centre intend to allot and is there a plan for any development? Is there any proposed schedule for regularising the unauthorised areas? Politics is certainly the motive.”

TMC lawmaker Pratima Mondal asked why it took five years to bring the Bill in Parliament. Danish Ali of BSP mentioned that the Bill has been brought at a time when Delhi is set to face polls.

Digital mapping delayed?

In the Lok Sabha, Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the process of digital mapping

of 1,931 unauthorised colonies will be completed by this year-end in the national capital. The Union minister added that the process to map these colonies digitally should have rather started in 2008