Waste materials create art to highlight apathy for animals and environment in Delhi

Wires, iron rods, horseshoes, rusted locks, nuts and bolts are strewn around in the room. No, this is not a junk store, but at an art studio where these waste materials are used to create exquisite pieces of art.

And this is not something new that artist Christina Banerjee, resident of Chittaranjan Park, is doing. She has been collecting waste materials since childhood, all thanks to her father.

“I must have been around three, when my parents started involving me in their works,” says the Fine Arts graduate from the University of South Alabama, US. She’s among the few artists who use their creativity to reduce the amount of waste that goes to landfill sites, and thereby raise awareness to preserve environment.

Though the air pollution levels in national capital disturbs her no end, Christina has no plans to go back to Mobile, Alabama.

“Delhi is now home, and I will do whatever I can to educate people on the importance of maintaining ecological balance.”

She first visited India with friends on a project in 2010 during her college days. Drawn to the traditions and culture, colourful festivals and vibrant life in India, Christina fell in love with the country almost instantaneously. “India is inspirational. She grows on you. I don’t want to live anywhere than here even though I miss the place I grew up in,” she says.

To express her dismay at how the habitat of animals is being encroached upon and how they are left simply to be mute spectators to this destruction, she has come up with her artwork series, Adaptation, a mix of paintings and sculptures.

The series depicts animals through her travels, all over India and abroad, and even Delhi.

“The situation is not peculiar to India. The trends are global. I began working on this series in 2015 when I first noticed November getting warm in Delhi. As of now there are 40 pieces in this series but more are on the way,” she says.

Some of Christina’s artworks place animals against urban landscapes, while others show animals sitting in a pile of waste. About these works, she has two questions for her viewers: “Where is the nature around these animals? Why aren’t they being painted in their natural habitat?” Do you have an answer? Perhaps not.

A huge pelican sculpture has been made using discarded wires, iron rods, nuts and bolts.

One of the works in the Adaptation series, is Trainspotter. About it she says, “Sometimes our lives are consumed by the world around us. Animals don’t have a say in what happens. The sparrow here is portrayed from different angles because he is not sure how to take in his surroundings.”

Another artwork depicting the sparrow, the Indian Scooter, shows the bird building a nest in a defunct scooter.

“It is about the depleting sparrow population in New Delhi. With the absence of lots of trees, this sparrow has had to make his nest upon an abandoned scooter,” she explains. Her other works titled Home Sweet?, Raj Hathi II and Where’s My Dinner also depict animals who lost their habitat owing to man’s greed.

Christina also wants people to stop adding to the landfill sites — see beauty in trash so that they don’t discard but reuse it.

“We must reuse, reduce and recycle whatever we can. That will be a big service to the environment. All these plastic bottles, waste paper and clothes, rusted iron objects, even old tyres and tubes can be turned into pieces of art,” she says.

“I hope people will realise the importance of letting birds and animals have a home. To let them be in environments that they are familiar with and can thrive in,” she says, expressing dismay at the number of species that have gone extinct or are on the verge.

“This is how an artist can raise awareness about the harm being caused to the environment,” she says, adding, “I want people to appreciate the beauty of these creatures and think about what we are doing to them. If my artworks inspire even one person, I would feel I have done a good job.”