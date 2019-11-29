Home Cities Delhi

Word-ly wise

A vast linup of poets, storytellers, thespians, lyricists, comedians and musicians are set to form Delhi's Spoken 2019

Snapshot of previous Spoken edition

By Ayesha Singh 
Express News Service

Roshan Abbas, the Director of Spoken, a festival that presents several masters of words, has found great purpose in keeping the sanctity of words.

Launching the upcoming initiative in Delhi for the first time, he has got on board poets, storytellers, thespians, lyricists, comedians and musicians to usher in new thoughts through words. From the vast line-up, we bring you, four artists, you should hear out. 

Roshan Abbas, Festival Director and Founder of Kommune

Abbas’ story is called Ameeri ka Sabun on equating scent with status. He’s intrigued by how we form associations based on we smell.

Whether it’s the home, a hostel or a five-star hotel, there’s always an olfactory undercurrent. “This contextual essence lies in the fact that we often find new ways to demarcate people and places.”

Roshan Abbas

The idea came to him while buying perfume at a high-end store in London.

“A 100ml bottle was £150, but it took me back to an old attar shop in Lucknow where I could buy something similar for Rs 150. These boundaries exist in our mind and the day we drop these, we can create a more homogeneous world.”

Priya Malik, Teacher, Poet and Standup Comedian

Malik uses poetry to put the spotlight on climate change.

By performing it in the open air, she has hit irony hard. The context is local as well as global.

“In 2019 itself, in spite of the extreme rains in Chennai, the deluge in Mumbai and now a smoke blanket in Delhi, we seem to sleep to the alarm that has been ringing since centuries now.”

She didn’t have to go chasing inspiration. Not being able to breathe was motivation enough.

“The very fact that we’re all ‘trying’ so hard to get some in is disturbing enough. Tentatively titled Wake up, But You Can’t Smell the Roses, she hopes listening to it will make each listened do their bit in combating a deteriorating environment.

Anshu Mor, Standup Artist 

Mor goes down memory to when he met his wife in college and what transpired.

“The story ends with us, as parents, reacting to our son finding his first love in college. The essence is in the concept of love across two generations and how two people look at that same emotion so differently when it was about them as opposed to now when it is about their kid,” he says.

Nidhi Narwal, Poet and Comedian

Titled Andheraa, Narwal’s piece talks about the impetus, encouragement and positivity she has experienced in the darkness of night over a bright sun-day.

“In it resides hope, strength, honesty and power in the things that we avoid as we might be afraid of them. But hey, the other side might be a surprise.” 

Narwal has come to realise that she cannot manage to be fully honest when she’s surrounded by light. A room with its lights off or the quiet night sky that helps her feel most creative.

“I feel darkness is an important ingredient for my writing. I’ve learned a lot emotionally just by being in a dark room. I can express myself best the, You cry, laugh, or do whatever because you know no one can see. In fact, ‘no one can see’ makes it everything easier. I dabble into these ideas through my poetry,” she says. 

On: November 30-December 1, At: The Hub, DLF Promenade

