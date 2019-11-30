Home Cities Delhi

A lawyer on the run

Shailja Singh Sridhar says participating in a marathon is a self-inflicted torture every passionate runner loves.

Shailja Singh Sridhar took up running as it helped her stay happy more than healthy.

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

One of India’s fastest non-professional women marathoners, Shailja Singh Sridhar took up running as it helped her stay happy more than healthy.

For the first time, Shailja will participate in the fifth edition of Apollo Tyres Millennium City Marathon (ATMCM) to be held in Gurugram on December 1 as a runner and not a pacer like the past three years. We chat with the lawyer and mother of two. Excerpts:

What prompted you to run marathons?

I started running in 2014 when I  met a person who runs Apollo Tyres Millennium City Marathon. But I discovered a marathon when I ran the Berlin Marathon. Everyone who runs a marathon says they will never run one again. Then the next day, they sign up for another marathon. It’s self-inflicted torture that they love.

Talk us through your training regime and diet.

I run for about five to six days a week, but that changes if I have an upcoming race. I try to eat healthy, but then I am not fussy about food. I take regular meals and add greens to it.

Your favourite marathons?

In India, I like the smaller runs more. These are organised by runners with the main objective to shelter other runners.

So I enjoy the smaller runs as they are the best. Few favourite ones include Kochi Marathon, Hyderabad Marathon and I love to run in Lucknow as I was born there.

To run in the city I grew up feels good. I get to see the change that has happened there over the years.

Is there any marathon which you dream to run one day?
I would like to run the original marathon in Athens. But I feel the weather and experience will not be that easy.

You are participating as a runner not a pacer or a volunteer in the fifth edition of ATMCM. What made you go in for this change?

I have been racing for long and it puts a lot of pressure on me. As a pacer, I always have the responsibility of running for the people I am running with.

It is a part of work and a responsibility I take very seriously. So I decided to run for ATMCM where I can run fast or slow but for myself. 

You once said, “I want to improve my time and not rest on laurels”.

Doesn’t an athlete always competes to win?

I don’t like to put the pressure of winning on myself because I don’t have the mindset that I need to win everything to stay happy. If I can run and enjoy even if I don’t win, I am okay with it. But it is always an achievement to get to the podium. The main motive is the love for running, the enjoyment I don’t want to go away. 

Are your kids and husband as passionate about running as you are?

They like basketball more but as long as they are active, it doesn’t matter what game they are into. But then I would love it if they ran a lot.

You are a lawyer who runs. Where does the profession stand amid all this “running” around?
I don’t practice law as such; I work in patches. My work is time-consuming but I find time to run.

Your ultimate aim in life…

To stay fit and happy when I grow older. I don’t want to be dependent on others.

