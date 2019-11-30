Home Cities Delhi

AAP government did no work on ground: Prakash Javadekar

Referring to a report by an RSS-affiliated think-thank, the union minister said Kejriwal government took credit for others’ work.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar during the release of the report prepared by Public Policy Research Centre on Friday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Referring to a report on performance of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi in last five year, union minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that it had failed to deliver on 67 of the 70 promises made ahead of assembly polls in 2015.

“Kejriwal government just kept raising good slogans; did not do any work on the ground. It had said ‘paani maaf’ (free water) but people are asking for ‘paani saaf’ (clear water) in the city. The government didn’t fulfil 67 promises. The remaining three — full statehood, Jan Lokpal, and One Rank One Pension (OROP) — were misleading in nature as they were out of the purview of the government,” said the minister, who is also the in-charge of BJP’s local unit in the national capital for assembly elections. 

The 37-page report titled ‘Empty Vessels Make More Noise’, prepared by the RSS-affiliated think-tank Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC), was released by the minister on Friday. The findings also said that in last two years, the government burdened the residents of Delhi with the public debt per person in 2019 rising by more than 55 times. 

Javadekar accused the CM of taking credit for pollution mitigation and prevention of dengue without doing anything on it.

The AAP couldn’t be reached for its reaction. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, director of the Centre, said that the government had failed to rise up to the expectations of the public and exhibited lack of sincerity of purpose in execution of their duties and fulfilling the aspirations of the residents.

“To undertake research for the report, the PPRC wanted information from the government through RTIs. We submitted 1,200 applications however 900 queries remained unanswered. The ‘movement’, through which AAP came to power began by the ruling party was centered on RTI and it is strange that the government refused to spare information under the same act,” he said.  

