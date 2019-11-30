Home Cities Delhi

BJP, AAP misleading Delhi unauthorised residents, alleges Congress

BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel, Parvesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri address the media on Friday.

BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel, Parvesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri address the media on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former state Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely on Friday accused the BJP-led the Centre and the AAP government of misleading the residents in unauthorised colonies in the name of regularisation.

He said that the declaration to complete the process of regularisation of unauthorised colonies in 180 days is not possible.

“The new notification was an insult to the Delhi Master Plan. Both the BJP and AAP are playing fraud with 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies. As per the Centre’s notification Okhla, Buland Masjid, and a majority of the areas in east Delhi and south Delhi don’t come under its purview,” said the Congress at press conference held at Delhi Congress headquarters, which was also addressed by its chief Subhash Chopra and campaign committee chairman Kirti Azad.

The notification allowing ownership rights for properties in 1,731 colonies built on government and agricultural land was issued on October 29. 

Chopra said that the (Narendra) Modi Government at the Centre and the government in Delhi had conspired to remove over half of the unauthorised colonies. 

“By cancelling the notification of the Congress government issued earlier and introducing the new one was a clear indication that the policies and intent of the BJP and the AAP Governments were contradictory and against those living in those settlement,” he said.  

The Congress leader stated that para 7A of Section seven in the gazette notification was a clear move against those living in unauthorised colonies.

According to the section, no rights shall be conferred or recognised over prohibited land falling in reserved or notified forests.

