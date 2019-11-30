Court discharges Kejriwal, Sisodia in Rail Bhawan protest case

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Special Session court in Delhi on Saturday discharged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders in a connection with Rail Bhawan protest case.

Additional Session Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar granted relief to Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, legislators Somnath Bharti and Rakhi Birla and others.

The case pertains to a protest staged by them at New Delhi's Rail Bhawan in January 2014 which was in violation of the prohibitory orders.

In July, special magistrate court had framed charges against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for offences such as unlawful assembly and disobedience to order.

Court had observed that there is sufficient evidence "to come to a conclusion that there exists a prima facie case and grave suspicion about the commission of the offences".