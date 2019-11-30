Home Cities Delhi

Delhi breathes easy, air quality index at 65

Respite to be brief as reduced wind speed to result in slight dip in air quality today, says Met

Published: 30th November 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhiites woke up to clear skies and pleasant weather on Friday, with the air a lot more breathable than it has been in the recent past.

In a significant shift in trend from the previous weeks, the city’s overall air quality index (AQI), recorded by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, dropped to a mere two digits. At 65, the city’s overall AQI was recorded in the ‘satisfactory’ category.

However, the Met office said the respite from foul air would be short-lived as the AQI, on Saturday, would inch up to 133 due to a drop in wind speed.

“The overall Delhi AQI was in the satisfactory category on the 29th of November morning...The fire counts on 28th November as per SAFAR multi-satellite product estimate is 77 only. The stubble transport-level winds are easterly. No significant stubble impact is expected in Delhi for tomorrow (sic),” the SAFAR stated.

Earlier this month, a public health emergency was declared twice across Delhi-NCR as the AQI reached the 500 mark — the ‘severe plus’ or ‘emergency’ category on the SAFAR scale. 

According to the SAFAR model forecast, the AQI is likely to deteriorate marginally to the higher end of the ‘moderate’ category overnight before slipping to the ‘poor’ category on Saturday.

“We expect the minimum temperature to drop to 10°C in the coming days. However, the maximum temperature would hover around the 24 degree mark over the next few days,” a senior scientist from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi air quality Delhi air pollution Delhi pollution
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp