Delhi government sets up Rs 50 crore welfare fund for lawyers

Published: 30th November 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with state transport minister Kailash Gahlot during a press conference in New Delhi on Friday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with state transport minister Kailash Gahlot during a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the state government has set aside Rs 50 crore under the Chief Minister Advocate Welfare Scheme to support lawyers in the national capital. 

According to Kejriwal, this is the biggest scheme for lawyers allotted by any government across the country.

Kejriwal had mooted the scheme while campaigning for Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. 
The utilisation of these funds will be decided by a 13-member committee comprising of lawyers. 

“Delhi government recognises the invaluable contributions of the advocates to the society. It was a longtime demand from the advocate community to initiate an exclusive scheme for their welfare. We had allocated Rs 50 crore for the welfare of the advocates in the current budget as an outlay under the scheme, as requested by various advocates’ organisations” said Kejriwal.

“It has materialised now. This scheme is unique, as no such scheme has been initiated so far in the country for the welfare of the advocates. Delhi government has made another model initiative in this regard,” the Chief Minister added.

The 13-member committee which is headed by Rakesh Kumar Khanna, president of Supreme Court Bar Association, will submit its report of recommendations within 10 days. 

The members consist of representatives from various advocates bodies that demanded the welfare scheme. Considering the recommendations of the committee, Delhi government will implement the scheme.

Recently, during the scuffle between lawyers and Delhi Police in the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party sided with the lawyers who allegedly assaulted police personnel.

The ruling party had blamed the union home minister Amit Shah for the failure to pacify the two sides.  

