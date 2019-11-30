Delhi unauthorised colonies: Can give registries in 15 days, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Urging the Centre government to initiate the process of granting ownership rights to the people living in unregularised colonies, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that his government can give property registries to the residents in 15 days.

While addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that lakhs of residents of these colonies need registries of their properties and till such registries are actually in their hands, all the promises are “eyewash”.

“People need registry and not a law, but when will it happen, it is unknown. It is being said that property registration papers will be given to people six months after the assembly elections. I want to tell people to not trust anyone until you get the registry papers in your hands,” said the chief minister.

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kejriwal said, “I have heard that in coming days, they (BJP leaders) will hold rallies to give registry to 100 people for photo op. I want to ask why just 100 people and not all residents of unauthorised colonies.”

“This is just an election gimmick of BJP, and they would end up betraying the people of Delhi just as Congress did during the previous assembly elections. People have been betrayed before and they should not be betrayed again”, Kejriwal said.

“We sent the detailed proposal to regularise the unauthorised colonies to the Centre on 12th November 2015, immediately after the formation of our government in Delhi. Why did they not take any action? They should have started the registry process six months ago,” he remarked.