India's biggest literature festival for children 'Bookaroo' returns to Delhi

NEW DELHI: The 12th edition of country’s biggest children’s literature festival, Bookaroo, kick-starts in the national capital today, bringing celebrated authors, stories and books in all forms, shapes and sizes under one roof.

Over the last 11 years, this one-of-its-kind festival, organised by Delhi-based Bookaroo Trust, has travelled to 15 Indian cities and completed 35 editions.

This edition will witness 85 speakers conduct more than 100 sessions on topics like dramatised reading and storytelling, art and illustration workshops, craft, climate change and recycling, music, nature and wildlife, puppets, general knowledge, history, growing-up issues, travel and mythology.

The speakers are from 11 Indian cities and eight countries – Australia, France, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland and Sri Lanka.

“It is heartening to see our mission of bringing children and books together through an exclusive children’s literature festival gaining ground. It is encouraging to see so many literature festivals, especially for children, being set up around the country. We face a lot of issues when it comes to funding, but we have stayed true to our objective of keeping the festival open to all,” says Bookaroo festival director, Swati Roy.

Significantly, Bookaroo reintroduced Schools’ Day this time, a pre-registered event, held yesterday, where several Delhi-NCR schools brought their children to IGNCA to attend over 16 sessions by 17 speakers.

For the first time, Bookaroo will hold special sessions for parents, teachers and guardians that will touch upon a variety of subjects ranging from what children are afraid of to how to decide what makes for a good book for your child to read to growing up issues.

There will be music sessions and an exhibition of rare musical instruments from countries as far as Peru and Kyrgyzstan.

At: IGNCA, Gate no 2, Rajendra Prasad Road