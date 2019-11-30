Home Cities Delhi

India's biggest literature festival for children 'Bookaroo' returns to Delhi

Over the last 11 years, this one-of-its-kind festival, organised by Delhi-based Bookaroo Trust, has travelled to 15 Indian cities and completed 35 editions. 

Published: 30th November 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Bookaroo

Bookaroo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 12th edition of country’s biggest children’s literature festival, Bookaroo, kick-starts in the national capital today, bringing celebrated authors, stories and books in all forms, shapes and sizes under one roof.

Over the last 11 years, this one-of-its-kind festival, organised by Delhi-based Bookaroo Trust, has travelled to 15 Indian cities and completed 35 editions. 

This edition will witness 85 speakers conduct more than 100 sessions on topics like dramatised reading and storytelling, art and illustration workshops, craft, climate change and recycling, music, nature and wildlife, puppets, general knowledge, history, growing-up issues, travel and mythology.

The speakers are from 11 Indian cities and eight countries – Australia, France, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland and Sri Lanka.

“It is heartening to see our mission of bringing children and books together through an exclusive children’s literature festival gaining ground. It is encouraging to see so many literature festivals, especially for children, being set up around the country. We face a lot of issues when it comes to funding, but we have stayed true to our objective of keeping the festival open to all,” says Bookaroo festival director, Swati Roy.

Significantly, Bookaroo reintroduced Schools’ Day this time, a pre-registered event, held yesterday, where several Delhi-NCR schools brought their children to IGNCA to attend over 16 sessions by 17 speakers. 

For the first time, Bookaroo will hold special sessions for parents, teachers and guardians that will touch upon a variety of subjects ranging from what children are afraid of to how to decide what makes for a good book for your child to read to growing up issues.

There will be music sessions and an exhibition of rare musical instruments from countries as far as Peru and Kyrgyzstan.

At: IGNCA, Gate no 2, Rajendra Prasad Road

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bookaroo Bookaroo Delhi India
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp