Man held with live bullet at Delhi IGI Airport

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Bangkok-bound passenger has been apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying a live bullet in his baggage, an official said on Saturday.

The bullet was detected during the baggage search of traveller Jitender at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday.

"A live bullet of 7.65 mm calibre was recovered from the bag of the passenger who had an Indian passport," the official said.

The traveller was not allowed to board the flight and was handed over to the Delhi Police as he could not produce any document for possessing the ammunition, he added.

Carrying arms and ammunition inside an airport terminal or in a plane is banned under the Indian aviation laws.