Meet the woman on the mission to save an ecosystem

For her contribution towards conserving the ecosystem, Neethi was recently awarded by The Habitats Trust.

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Neethi Mahesh’s first encounter with riparian forest happened during a trip to the Western Ghats where she randomly noticed an interesting interaction between a Malabar giant squirrel from the terrestrial realm and Mahseer fish.

After that, there was no looking back for her.

Curiosity had captured Neethi and her observation led to various questions, which eventually took the shape of a research project highlighting Mahseer fish and the Cauvery River, flanked by a healthy riparian forest in Coorg District.

“River ecology and conservation eventually became the focus of my work and this plays a pivotal role in my interest towards riparian habitat conservation. Everything in nature is interrelated and in the Western Ghats, riparian corridors are essential for a healthy functioning river which not only supports humans, but also an enchanting array of biodiversity, with many species increasingly under threat and rapidly declining,” said Neethi to this newspaper.

Working on preservation of riparian habitation began 10 years for Neethi when she was working with Agumbe Rainforest Research Station in the Western Ghats that provided her with the ideal space to learn and grow, through its various research and conservation efforts.

“My work documenting riparian flora began with a project focused on Mahseer fish and its habitat, called Spatial Ecology and Conservation of Mahseer, in the Western Ghats region, in 2015. The scope for riparian restoration work was recognised as an entity that required more attention and is largely supported by the Karnataka Forest Department,” she noted.

For her contribution towards conserving the ecosystem, Neethi was recently awarded by The Habitats Trust.  However, she acknowledged that a lot of knowledge on the ecosystem has been lost over generations.

“Preservation of riparian ecosystems requires collaboration of various stakeholders. With climate change and increased intensity of flooding over the past two years, it has been possible to engage with communities who were affected. The floods affected communities that lived in an altered landscape,” she stated.

Talking about the urgent need of preserving such ecosystems, Neethi stated that it helps to regulate water flow, keeping in check floods and droughts, that endanger biodiversity, especially fish.

