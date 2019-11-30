Soon, buy foreign liquor at cheap rates from government stores in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The excise department of the Delhi government will start selling seized foreign and Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) at 25 per cent discount instead of destroying the stock, which has been the practice till now, from the New Year.

According to officials privy to the development, the government has recently approved a proposal in this regard. Officials said the modalities were being worked out after which the sale of confiscated liquor would be made available in the market at a price much cheaper than the prevailing rate.

They said the seized liquor would likely go on sale from the first week of January.

As per the provisions, alcoholic drinks seized by the Excise Information Bureau (EIB) during raids are destroyed by the department following the necessary legal formalities.

With the change in the policy, Delhi would become the first city in the country where seized liquor is put on sale.

Officials said that the move is aimed at making up for some of the revenue loss caused by the evasion of stamp duty. In financial year 2018-19, the department had seized liquor worth Rs 15 crore.

“During raids, the department also seized countrymade liquor but that won’t be put on sale. Only impounded foreign or IMFL products will be sent for the quality test first to an accredited lab within seven days of its seizure. Spurious or mixed liquor will be destroyed and bottles approved by the laboratory will be re-sealed and supplied for the sale,” an official said.

Each bottle up for sale will have new price tag, with 25 per cent discount and clearly declaring it as seized liquor.

The discounted retail price of a particular brand will be decided according to its price prevailing in the state where it was distilled or imported.

“Initially, we plan to sell seized stock through eight government-run stores, which are being identified,” the official said. The revenue earned by the department though the sale will be shared in the ratio of 85:15 with the authorised outlets for the seized bottles. Four government agencies run 475 liquor stores across the city.