Won’t relent till report is made public: JNUSU

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh along with other students addresses the media at JNU campus

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh along with other students addresses the media at JNU campus (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) continued their protest over the proposed hostel fee hike on Friday.

They staged a demonstration near the seat of the Union HRD ministry, at Shastri Bhawan, demanding that the recommendations of the government panel on the prickly issue be made public.

The students, who have been on the protest path for over four weeks, are determined to continue their movement till a complete rollback of the proposed hike in hostel fee and other utility charges are announced. Four senior post holders of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) met HRD secretary R Subramanium and articulated their demands.

“We met the (HRD) secretary and were told that the minister would meet us soon. The officials told us that the report cannot be made public as of now. We told them our movement will continue till our demand is met,” JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said.

The HRD Ministry had constituted a three-member high-powered committee to restore normal functioning of the varsity and the panel had submitted its report to the Ministry on Tuesday.

The students have been unrelenting on their demand to make the report of the government-empowered panel public and a complete rollback of the proposed hostel manual.

Despite facing water canons and police lathi charge, the protesters have continued to hold their ground on the issue.

