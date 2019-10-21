Home Cities Delhi

SC accepts Centre's revised offer of 400 sq mt land for Guru Ravidas temple

The bench directed the Centre to constitute within six weeks a committee for the construction of the temple in the area earmarked for it.

Published: 21st October 2019 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Bhim Army activists, led by Chandrasekhar Azad, had brought traffic in the city to a halt demanding restoration of the Ravidas temple | file

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a huge step towards restoration of the Sant Ravidas Temple in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Monday accepted the Centre’s revised land allotment offer.

The temple, in the Tughlaqabad area, was razed on August 10 by the Delhi Development Authority on the order of the Supreme Court, which deemed that it was raised in notified forest land.

Last week, the Centre was said it was willing to hand over a piece of land, measuring over 200 square metres, to a committee of devotees that had been put together by the apex court to oversee reconstruction of the temple. The Centre’s offer came in the face of a rising tide of outrage over the temple’s demolition. It said its land allotment offer was in the interest of ensuring peace and harmony.

However, representing the Centre, Attorney General KK Venugopal on Monday said that the Union government had decided to put forward a revised offer of 400 square metres for restoration of the temple. Agreeing to the Centre’s land allotment offer, a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said, “Let there be peace.” It also ordered quashing of all criminal cases against those who indulged in violence during an agitation for restoration of the temple.

While setting up the panel to oversee restoration of the temple, the apex court made it clear that no commercial activity would be allowed on the site of the shrine, as it was a designated forest area.
While ordering demolition of the temple, the top court observed that a serious breach had been committed by Guru Ravidas Jayanti Samaroh Samiti, as it had failed to abide by its earlier order of vacating the forest area.

While the demolition of the 500-year-old temple triggered protests in Punjab and Haryana, Dalit protesters, led by Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad, marched to the capital and blocked roads and traffic to press for restoration of the temple.

Controversy Revisited

August 10: Sant Ravidas temple demolished by the DDA on the order of the Supreme Court
August 12: AAP voices objection over temple demolition, targets BJP
August 12-22: Temple fire spreads as protests break out in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, which are home to many of the seer’s followers

August 21: Dalit protesters, led by Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad, descend on Delhi and block roads demanding restoration of the temple
September 11: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urges the Centre to denotify the land where the temple stood
October 18: Supreme Court consents to re-allotment of the same land for restoration of the Ravidas temple
October 18: AAP welcomes move to reallocate land for rebuilding the temple
October 21: Centre proposes to allot more land than was originally provided for the construction of the temple

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Tughlaqabad forest Guru Ravidas temple
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp