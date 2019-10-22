‘CM’s relatives, ministers shun mohalla clinics’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday dared Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to tell the people why his ministers or family members do not avail of the services provided by government hospitals or mohalla clinics.

Citing the reply to an RTI query on mohalla clinics, the CM claimed they were the best in the world.

Reacting to the BJP chief’s barb, the AAP issued a statement, saying, “Manojji has brought political discourse to a new low. People should ask how much public money was spent on treatment of three senior BJP leaders over the last one year abroad?”

With an eye on the impending Assembly elections, Kejriwal has been tom-tomming the government’s welfare schemes and public health initiatives, including free surgeries and treatment at government hospitals across the city, in a bid to woo voters.