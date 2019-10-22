Home Cities Delhi

Missing duo killed in dispute over money, bodies found

A week after a 30-year-old financier and his servant went missing, police on Monday said that the two had been killed by three men in a dispute over money.

Published: 22nd October 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A week after a 30-year-old financier and his servant went missing, police on Monday said that the two had been killed by three men in a dispute over money. The accused dumped their bodies in a canal near KN Katju Marg, a police officer said, adding that they were found on Thursday.
The victims were identified as Amit Hooda, 30, and Nikhil Gulati, 40.

According to police, Amit had lent money to a man named Naveen. “Amit and Naveen lived in the same area and had known each other for a year. A few months back, Amit lent `6 lakh to Naveen. Two months later, he returned `2 lakh and gave his Honda Amaze car until he could repay the remaining amount,” the officer said.

Amit’s brother, who lives in Rohtak, filed a complaint saying that the two victims had gone missing on October 14. A case of kidnapping was registered against unknown persons at Shahbad Dairy police station. “During the investigation, we found that Amit had gone to meet Naveen on the day of the incident, to collect his money. On October 17, we found two bodies, which were later identified. The men had suffered bullet injuries on their abdomen and chest and the bodies were found in a canal,” said Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, outer north.

Amit spoke to Naveen in the morning about the loan, and in the evening, he and Nikhil went to Naveen’s house. “An altercation took place between the men over the money, and Naveen and his friends fired three shots at Hooda and one at Gulati. The men died and the accused men dumped the bodies in the canal.”

