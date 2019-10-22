Police booths shouldn’t hinder movement of public, says Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Police booths should be constructed with least possible hindrance to the public at large and basic facilities should be provided to officers deployed there, the Delhi High Court has said.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar directed the Centre, the Delhi government and discoms to jointly formulate guidelines for setting up the police booths and providing water and electricity at these kiosks.

“...we hereby direct the authorities concerned to frame comprehensive guidelines for regulating establishment of police booths. We also direct the authorities to look into basic facilities ought to be provided to police officials going to be placed at the kiosks.

“ it ought to be kept in mind by the authorities that the police booths/kiosks must be constructed in such a manner that the least possible hindrance may be caused to the public at large,” the court directed.

The directions came while disposing of a PIL by consumer rights activist Bejon K Misra seeking framing of guidelines to regulate establishment of police booths with all necessary basic facilities.

With PTI inputs