Uber Bus not too far from Delhi roads

The Uber Bus app lets people reserve seats on an air-conditioned bus that frequently run along popular routes so there is always a ride nearby.

Published: 22nd October 2019 10:15 PM

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With Uber bringing public transport feature on its app for Delhi users, the day is not far when proper Uber buses will ply in the national capital, and later in other cities.

The public transport feature launched on Uber app in Delhi on Tuesday may be a test to understand people's preferences, before launching Uber Bus service via the app.

The ride-hailing platform in October last year launched Uber Bus in Cairo, Egypt.

The Uber Bus app lets people reserve seats on an air-conditioned bus that frequently run along popular routes so there is always a ride nearby.

The Uber Bus app works on all Android devices and in all network conditions.

"Uber bus service is a new product that we have launched. We are testing and learning to understand how the service works. As the product matures, it will be specifically marketed for cities like Delhi," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Once Uber Bus arrives in Delhi, it will like a shuttle service, picking you up from designated sport and dropping you off at another designated spot.

ALSO READ: India core to our growth strategy for next 5-10 years, says Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

This is how it currently works in other cities.

Enter your destination, select the Uber Bus option, review your fare and then tap request.

"Wait up to 5 minutes to see your trip details. We use this time to match you with other riders' on the most suitable route for you, making sure you don't go out of your way," says Uber.

You will see the information about your trip in the app: driver information and pickup spot.

You can track the Bus on the way to your pick-up spot.

"Walk to the pickup spot you see on the map and make sure you arrive before your bus gets to the pickup spot. The bus will only wait 2 minutes at the pickup spot so don't be late," the ride-hailing app said in a blog post.

Scan the barcode, show your ticket to your driver, pay your driver with cash or through the app as you get in the bus, and enjoy your ride.

When you get closer to your destination, Uber will find the best drop-off spot that is close to your final destination and works for the route you are on.

You will receive a notification letting you know when to get off the Uber Bus and you can see walking directions to your final destination in the app.

