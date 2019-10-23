Home Cities Delhi

Centre to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies of Delhi

The move comes ahead of the Assembly polls in the national capital, scheduled for early next year.

Published: 23rd October 2019 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to confer ownership rights to 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in the national capital city.

"The government has decided to confer ownership rights to the people, who are living in the private land or government land in these unauthorised colonies," said Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh while briefing media persons.

This decision, which was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "will enable the inhabitants to build, sell and conduct all transactions related to their property."

"The population in unauthorised colonies in Delhi is close to 40 lakh. A committee was formed after a decision by the Delhi High Court to work on these unauthorised colonies. The Delhi government was asking for two more years to work on these colonies," he added.

"Taking into account that most of these inhabitants belong to the lower-income group, these rights will be confirmed on the payment of nominal rates. If the plot size is less than 100 square metres, then the rate charged will be 0.5 per cent of the circle rate," he said.

"If the plot size is 100-250 square metres, the rate charged will be one per cent of the circle rate. Finally, if the plot size is more than 250 square metres, the rate charged will be 2.5 per cent of the circle rate," he added.

Puri said that in 1947, Delhi had a population of 8 lakh while today the population of Delhi NCR is more than 2 crore. He added that from time to time, there has been a demand to regularise the areas, which as a result of robust urbanisation, developed as unauthorised colonies.

"The last attempt was made in 2008. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) drew up some regulations with the approval of the Union Cabinet. In 2019, the Delhi government has engaged in regularising the colonies or ameliorating the living conditions in these colonies," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prakash Javadekar Delhi elections NDA government unauthorised colonies illegal colonies Delhi illegal colonies Hardeep Singh
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp