Delhi High Court seeks AAP, Centre reply on refund of challans plea

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre and the AAP government on a plea seeking a refund of challans issued for speeding on National Highway-24 between August and October 10, to those driving below the permissible 70 km per hour limit.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi government on a petition in the matter.

The plea said the challans were being issued by the police department due to the state’s irregularity in putting up the board which showed that the speed limit was 70-km per hour. It said challans were being issued on crossing 60 km per hour.

Petitioner Pawan Prakash Pathak said on October 15, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a statement that they have decided to withdraw about 1.5 lakh challans issued mostly to those who were found speeding on NH-24 from August to October 10. However, there is no clarity on what will happen to the amount taken as fines by the police.



( With PTI inputs )