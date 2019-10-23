Delhi Police busts cricket betting racket, 9 held

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A cricket batting racket was busted with the arrest of nine people in South Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Police raided a building in Pushp Vihar area on Monday after getting a specific information about the cricket betting on ICC T20 Cricket World Cup Qualifier match 2019 between UAE and Hong Kong, they said.

A case was registered and nine people were arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The suspects were identified as Mahender Singh (35), Parminder Singh (37), Sachin Kumar (23), Yogesh Vasistha (31), Harminder Singh Bedi (35), Deepak Narang (33), Rohit Pandey (32) Arjun Singh Rathor (25), Wasim (32), the police said.

Twenty-nine mobile phones, four laptops, one Internet dongle, some electronic devices and Rs 1,02,900 in cash were seized from them, they said.