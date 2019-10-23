Home Cities Delhi

Delhi traders object traffic curbs by AAP government for Diwali laser show

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) issued a statement saying it would be a ‘Black Diwali’ for traders if the restrictions were enforced.

Published: 23rd October 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Many shop owners put up placards and posters enlisting their protest in the matter.

Many shop owners put up placards and posters enlisting their protest in the matter. ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Local traders have voiced strong opposition to restrictions on the movement of vehicles proposed during the government’s ‘Laser Diwali’ show at Connaught Place.

Many shop owners put up placards and posters enlisting their protest in the matter. The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) issued a statement saying it would be a ‘Black Diwali’ for traders if the restrictions were enforced.

ALSO READ: Delhi government to organise four-day laser show aims to curb bursting of crackers

“It is sad and unfortunate that the government has not even involved us in the decision making process. We run our establishments here and know what could be done and what cannot. The government is leaving us with no option but to shut shop for four days and sit at home, ringing in a black Diwali. Past experience shows that hindering normal traffic movement even for a day spells chaos here and the government is planning to put the curbs in force for four days,” Atul Bhargava, president, NDTA, said.

The government had said that for the Diwali show to go off as planned, traffic will have to be stopped or diverted from the Inner Circle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Laser Diwali Connaught Place AAP Arvind Kejriwal Diwali
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp