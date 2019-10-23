Home Cities Delhi

DMRC takes driver’s seat of Gurugram's Rapid Metro link

The DMRC has made sure that adequate manpower is available to ensure normal and uninterrupted service on these Metro lines once it takes over their operations.

Published: 23rd October 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

The services on the 11.6 km long corridor will continue as per the normal time table.

The services on the 11.6 km long corridor will continue as per the normal time table. ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took over the operations and maintenance of the Rapid Metro Link, Gurugram, developed by Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon Limited (RMGL) and Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon South Limited (RMGSL), on Tuesday night following an order to that effect by the Haryana and Punjab High Court last month.

The services on the 11.6 km long corridor will continue as per the normal time table. The DMRC has made sure that adequate manpower is available to ensure normal and uninterrupted service on these Metro lines once it takes over their operations.

“DMRC is committed to providing the best possible service to the commuters on the Rapid Metro line. The DMRC management has already deployed adequate staff to maintain station operations, train operations, signalling and telecom, electrical, traction, safety and security so that the passenger services are maintained in a trouble-free manner,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

With rising debt impeding the Rapid Metro operations, the matter reached Punjab and Haryana High Court in the first week of September as the contract between Rapid Metrorail and Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) for operations was coming to an end.

The court disposed of two petitions filed by the Haryana government, challenging a termination notice served on it in July by the Rapid Metro and directed the Rapid Metrorail Gurgaon South Limited (RMGSL) to hand over  control to the DMRC, with whom the Haryana government had entered into an agreement for five years, by October 16.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMRC Rapid Metro
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp