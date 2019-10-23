Home Cities Delhi

Give your home a festive look this Diwali

These tips from interior decor experts will help you make your home Diwali-ready.

Published: 23rd October 2019 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Brighten up your room with colourful rugs and carpets.

Brighten up your room with colourful rugs and carpets.

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

With just five days left for the biggest festival of the season, Diwali, you all must be busy cleaning and decorating your homes. How to do up a home — which decorative pieces to buy and what colours and fabric of upholstery and furnishing should be used — is the question we all face. Whatever decorations you do, installations you put, keep in mind one simple basic rule — never go overboard with anything and make additions or deletions, keeping mind the overall look of your space.  

“You can add a statement piece either by way of its colour, material or sculptural form, complete with its own set of lighting and accessories, based on the form, utility and overall ambience of the area. The rest of the house can have more subtle and simpler additions to create a stylish festive look,” says Punam Kalra, Director, I’M The Centre for Applied Arts.

Begin with decorating your entrance with a rangoli. Place some earthen diyas around it. You may also put some floating candles and flowers in a large bowl of water at the entrance.

Lights

Keep your space well-lit at all times during the Diwali season. This time go a little different in your lighting. Instead of rice/fairy lights outside your homes, put some in glass bottles or mason jars to accentuate the corners of your room or place them strategically in your garden area or amid your plants in the balcony or on the terrace. Use tea lights and candles in plenty. Tea lights and aromatic candles make a house vibrant and lend it a positive feel. The markets are deluged with all kinds of tealight holders and candle stands, pick one of your choice, and go happily overboard. These never ever look over the top.
“Chandeliers designed in semi-precious stones and trendy metals add a feeling of warm luxury to a room while traditional jaali and motif inspired corner lamp adds delicate light patterns, highlighting the space and creating a stunning experience,” says Kalra.

Furnishings

Interior designers advise warm tones in bright colours and metallic textures as these lend a cosy and festive look to space. “For a rich look, go for natural fabrics like silk, Chanderi and linen. If your furniture is dark, go for lighter shades and if it’s light, go for darker and brighter cushions,” says Reecha Sharma, CEO & Designer, Bogainville.

Carpets and rugs

Brighten up your room with colourful rugs and carpets. “Avoid using synthetic rugs, rather go for wool rugs as wool absorbs humidity and keeps the surroundings dry. Further wool is antibacterial and dirt, dust and mite resistant,” says Sharma.

Accessories

Accessorising your home is the key to a beautiful decor. “Artifacts can fill up your corners effectively. So, spice up your space with some fascinating artefacts and decor pieces, a beautiful painting or a piece of wall art to add character to your space,” says Ankur Shingal, Founder, Ansavv. Agrees Kalra.

“Quirky, accessories such as bells, incense stick holders, torans, uruli, tall lamps, mirrors in different geometric shapes and materials, all look great,” she says. Lastly, do add a touch of metal to your room, be it in upholstery, lighting, furniture or wall hangings, advises Kalra.

“It’s not just silver or gold, but it can be an assorted choice — gold, rose gold, copper, brass, silver, iridescent or black nickel,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Diwali Home Decor
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp