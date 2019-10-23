Home Cities Delhi

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal directs DDA to make committee for Dwarka development

The officials said that the DDA still has a land bank of about 1100 Hectare developable land in Dwarka to be monetised.

Published: 23rd October 2019 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Dwarka traffic

Since the late 1980s, when the sub-city was conceived, the DDA has developed over 90% of the land earmarked for residential usage. ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to constitute a small interdisciplinary sub-group including agencies concerned to make a strategic plan dovetailing all projects for optimal use of available land to develop a complete ecosystem for the sub-city Dwarka.

A press statement released by the office of the L-G on Tuesday said that directions had been issued to prepare a comprehensive plan and converge all on-going and upcoming projects of all agencies into a ‘unified vision’.

A senior official of the DDA said that the directions came after the L-G observed that all the path-breaking projects and policies in Dwarka were being implemented as stand-alone projects.

“Such fragmented developments carried out in isolation not only restrict overall objective of the Sub-City but also lead to limited community benefit with un-rectifiable urban situations which may be very hard to reverse,”  he said.

Since the late 1980s, when the sub-city was conceived, the DDA has developed over 90% of the land earmarked for residential usage, however, almost 50% land earmarked for commercial and Public Semi-Public (PSP) purpose is yet to be developed.

“Proper redevelopment plans for Transit-oriented development (TOD) corridor development, drain rejuvenation and development of vacant land, linking streets, vibrant open spaces, public spaces, and comprehensive street redesign should be prepared to promote safety and walkability,” said the statement issued by the L-G office.

The officials said that the DDA still has a land bank of about 1100 Hectare developable land in Dwarka to be monetised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dwarka DDA Anil Baijal
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp