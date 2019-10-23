Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal directs DDA to make committee for Dwarka development

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to constitute a small interdisciplinary sub-group including agencies concerned to make a strategic plan dovetailing all projects for optimal use of available land to develop a complete ecosystem for the sub-city Dwarka.

A press statement released by the office of the L-G on Tuesday said that directions had been issued to prepare a comprehensive plan and converge all on-going and upcoming projects of all agencies into a ‘unified vision’.

A senior official of the DDA said that the directions came after the L-G observed that all the path-breaking projects and policies in Dwarka were being implemented as stand-alone projects.

“Such fragmented developments carried out in isolation not only restrict overall objective of the Sub-City but also lead to limited community benefit with un-rectifiable urban situations which may be very hard to reverse,” he said.

Since the late 1980s, when the sub-city was conceived, the DDA has developed over 90% of the land earmarked for residential usage, however, almost 50% land earmarked for commercial and Public Semi-Public (PSP) purpose is yet to be developed.

“Proper redevelopment plans for Transit-oriented development (TOD) corridor development, drain rejuvenation and development of vacant land, linking streets, vibrant open spaces, public spaces, and comprehensive street redesign should be prepared to promote safety and walkability,” said the statement issued by the L-G office.

The officials said that the DDA still has a land bank of about 1100 Hectare developable land in Dwarka to be monetised.