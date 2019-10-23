PIL in Delhi High Court challenging ‘Odd-Even’ rule, cites violation of Right to Equality

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A plea was filed by a lawyer in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday challenging the proposed implementation of the odd-even road rationing scheme. The lawyer contended that it violates the fundamental Right to Equality by giving exemption to women drivers.

The PIL sought quashing of the decision to implement the odd-even scheme in Delhi on the ground that granting exemption to women drivers is a violation of the fundamental right to equality. The PIL came for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar which listed the matter for November 1 as the petition has not placed on record a copy of the scheme of the Delhi government.



ALSO READ: 2,000 private CNG buses to be operated by DTC during Odd-Even

The plea filed by advocate Shashwat Bhardwaj said, “The state, that is, the sole respondent herein, in implementing the said scheme and enforcing it on the residents of Delhi is denying equality before law on the ground of sex and therefore the said scheme warrants it to be struck down by this court as it is clearly in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution.”

The PIL also sought direction to the Delhi government to set up a committee comprising senior bureaucrats and members of the Bar to conduct a study on the viability of the odd-even scheme and any alternative arrangement that does not violate any fundamental right and also fills the void that the scheme fails to take into account.

Right around the corner:



The AAP government’s much talked about road rationing scheme will be implemented in the national capital from November 4 to 15.

(With agency inputs)