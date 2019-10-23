Home Cities Delhi

SDMC makes e-filing of certificates free

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation took the step to help boost the registration of birth and death certificates online

Published: 23rd October 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To make online registration of birth and death certificates more popular, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has decided to make the entire process free of cost.

On Tuesday, the Standing Committee of the SDMC under the chairmanship of Bhupender Gupta passed the resolution. However, while the online procedure is free, at Citizen Service Bureaus (CSB) charges will remain the same.

At present, only the first copy of the certificates is being issued free of cost at the doorstep of individuals, and a fee of Rs 21 and Rs 11 are being charged for issuance of second copy for birth and death respectively by both online or Citizen Service Bureaus (CSB) at Zonal Offices.

“We have now decided to waive off the fees to generate online birth and death certificates. Online name addition and correction facility will soon be made available through modification in the software. A form will also be put on the website for this. Once implemented, the citizens can generate online certificates on the same day,” said Gupta.

Currently, no late fee is charged if the event of birth or death is reported to the local body within 21 days of occurrence.  There on, Rs 2 is charged as a late up to 30 days, Rs 5 up to one year and Rs 10 after one year of the occurrence of the event. According to SDMC, waiving off this fine is also under process.

“We want the online procedure to become more popular. It has also come to our notice that people who visit the CSB centres have to face certain problems such as waiting in long queues; online is quick and saves time. It was also noticed that people often change or modify names later and for that, they had to visit the centres. Now, they can simply apply for the changes online,” said Randhir Sahay, Additional Commissioner, SDMC.

