Home Cities Delhi

40 lakh people living in unauthorised Delhi colonies to get ownership rights

Political circles are abuzz that the Election Commission could advance elections in Delhi to coincide with Jharkhand in December.

Published: 24th October 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

The mapping of unauthorised colonies is a contentious issue, which has been pending for years.

The mapping of unauthorised colonies is a contentious issue, which has been pending for years.

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking a leaf out of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit’s 2008 poll plank, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to give ownership rights to about 40 lakh residents of 1,797 unauthorised colonies in the national capital on “as is where is basis”.  

The Cabinet decision has given a major boost to the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections in the national capital where about one-third of the electorate resides.

ALSO READ: Decision on unauthorised colonies timed precisely to reap poll dividend, says Sanjay Kumar

“The Cabinet has omitted 69 unauthorised colonies, including Sainik Farms, Anant Ram Dairy and others, from the list of the 1,797 approved habitations where people from the low-income group resides.

“Residents can get ownership rights of their dwelling units by paying nominal registration charges,” said Hardeep Puri, Union Minister for Urban Affairs. The owners of dwelling units up to the size of 100 sq metre have to pay 0.5 per cent of the prevailing circle rate, while those with 100 to 250 sq metre have to pay one per cent and above size would have to shell out 2.5 per cent.

The ruling NDA would bring a legislation in the upcoming Parliament session to give effect to the Cabinet decision.

Political circles are abuzz that the Election Commission could advance elections in Delhi to coincide with Jharkhand in December.

ALSO READ: BJP, Congress vie for credit after regularisation of unauthorised colonies call in Delhi

With AAP government seen consolidating the vote base among the Poorvanchalis (settlers from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh) with freebies and strong health-education pitch, the BJP is pinning hopes on the Central government to help the party gain an upper hand.  

After Dikshit had got the Congress president Sonia Gandhi to distribute provisional regularisation certificates for unauthorised colonies at a rally at Ramlila Ground on the eve of the 2008 polls, the issue had remained stuck in bureaucratic process.

Dikshit wasn’t able to make any forward movement afterwards, while eventually losing the 2013 Assembly elections to the AAP.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Unauthorised Delhi Colony
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp