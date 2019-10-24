Home Cities Delhi

Have you ever seen your digital signage?

Many people assume that digital transformation is the conversion of something that is ‘rudimentary, analogous and old-fashioned’ into something that is ‘modern, advanced and sophisticated’. 

Published: 24th October 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

​Tony Saldanha

​Tony Saldanha

By Aniket Prasanth
Express News Service

Everyone dreams about the perfect company that adheres to the highest international standards and generates sufficient revenue. More often than not, the said company would need to be digitalised, for the digital world offers far more potential and possibilities than one could fathom.

Tony Saldanha knows this competitive market like the back of his hand and he lists out the salience of the book he has authored, Why Digital Transformations Fail, as a tribute to it.

Why does Digital Transformations Fail entail? 

The book takes the complex, buzzword-filled topic of digital transformation and makes it checklist-simple, to have leaders avoid the 70 per cent failure rate of digital transformations. It draws on the latest practices as well as my 27-year career at Procter & Gamble, where I had the privilege of transforming a multi-billion dollar operation in every region of the world. 

Your book contains a ‘proven five-stage model’ that can help readers attain successful digital transformation. I’ve introduced a five-stage spectrum. Stage One is simple automation where you use technology to automate a given process, say payroll. Stage Two is ‘Siloed Digital Transformation’ where a particular function/unit or a region in the company starts to transform itself.

Stage Three sees a corporate-strategy to digitise. Stage Four is the level at which the organisation is able to complete a technical transformation, but it hasn’t finished an ‘organisation culture change’. That happens only at Stage Five, where digital culture and agility becomes the living DNA of the organisation’s people.

Many people assume that digital transformation is the conversion of something that is ‘rudimentary, analogous and old-fashioned’ into something that is ‘modern, advanced and sophisticated’. 

To truly define digital transformation, we need to step back and understand that we’re in the midst of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Unlike the previous three industrial revolutions, which involved steam, electricity and the internet as the major technologies driving disruption, this one isn’t about a technology per se.

It’s about the effect of a technology on other technologies including the physical, biological and social. Digital transformation is the rewriting of people, processes and systems so that they upgrade themselves from being successful in the third industrial revolution period to the fourth.

This means applying new business models or new smart products and improving internal business operations, like using AI and robotics to get work done.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
​Tony Saldanha
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp